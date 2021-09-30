Waco Fire Department operating at large natural gas line break on Gholson Road

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is operating at a large natural gas line break.

In a tweet, Waco Fire says it has units and a HazMat team in the 2800 block of Gholson Road.

Officials have closed Gholson Road.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

