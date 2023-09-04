Waco Fire Department at the scene of a brush fire on Overflow Road

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department responded to the scene of a brush fire on Monday afternoon.
According to a post on Twitter, units are operating in the 3400 block of Overflow Road in Waco.
A 2nd Alarm has been requested, Speegleville Fire has also been requested for assistance, and the Texas A&M Forest Service is on the scene.
25 News will provide updates and additional details as they become available.
INCIDENT UPDATE - Texas Forest Service now assisting.— Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) September 4, 2023