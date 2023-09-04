Watch Now
Waco Fire Department at the scene of a brush fire on Overflow Road

Posted at 6:25 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 19:41:33-04

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department responded to the scene of a brush fire on Monday afternoon.

According to a post on Twitter, units are operating in the 3400 block of Overflow Road in Waco.

A 2nd Alarm has been requested, Speegleville Fire has also been requested for assistance, and the Texas A&M Forest Service is on the scene.

25 News will provide updates and additional details as they become available.

