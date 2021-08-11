Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Waco Fire assisting Atmos Energy with 2" natural gas line break

items.[0].image.alt
Waco Fire Department
Waco Fire Department
Posted at 10:03 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 11:03:48-04

WACO, TX — The Waco Fire Department is assisting Atmos Energy in a hazmat situation.

Waco Fire units and hazmat team are assisting Atmos Energy with a 2" natural gas line break in the 200 block of Dutton Ave.

No other information was made available.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg