Waco Fire assisting Atmos Energy with 2" natural gas line break

WACO, TX — The Waco Fire Department is assisting Atmos Energy in a hazmat situation.

Waco Fire units and hazmat team are assisting Atmos Energy with a 2" natural gas line break in the 200 block of Dutton Ave.

No other information was made available.

HAZMAT SITUATION - 200 Block of Dutton Ave. @WacoTXFire units and HazMat Team assisting Atmos Energy with a 2” natural gas line break. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) August 11, 2021

