Waco Airport holds demo day celebration to kick off renovations

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco Regional Airport hosted a ‘demo day’ groundbreaking ceremony on Friday to signify the commencement of the Fly Waco Transformed: Terminal Building Modernization Project.

The construction will officially begin on August 1, 2022, and is estimated to be complete in the Fall of 2023. The airport will remain open and operational during the construction.

"We'll set up some temporary barriers, kind of redirect where passengers are going from what they're used to," Waco Regional Airport Director Joel Martinez said. "It's about a three or four-month process through the first phase and then we'll go to the next phase."

The project goal was to create a clean and aesthetically pleasing terminal that best represents the culture and values of the community.

"Basically we are going to modernize our security screening area," Martinez said. "We're going to redo all the faces, all the floors, ceilings. We're also going to incorporate public art as well. And the baggage claim area, really modernize all of it and clean it up "

Upgrades to the space include creating a comfortable modern terminal building with updated restrooms, flooring, and ceiling finishes, and also will include an updated checkpoint.

Amenities such as electronic charging stations, designated workstation areas, and modern furniture will all come together to create a travel experience parallel with some of the newest airports in the country.

New art installation pieces will also be incorporated around the building to represent Waco’s diverse history.

The total project will cost $8,791,098 and is funded by $5,922,345 of CARES funding, $2,358,815 in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding, and $509,938 in Waco Regional Airport cash reserves.