Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket set to expire July 12

WACO, TX — One lucky winner has drawn a lottery ticket worth $1 million, the prize is unclaimed however and the ticket will expire soon.

The Powerball® ticket that matched five numbers (4-19-23-25-49) for the Jan. 13 drawing was purchased at ALTX Management on 3630 Interstate 35 S. in Waco.

The deadline to claim the prize is Monday, July 12 at 5 p.m.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us to request an appointment to claim your prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The ticketholder can claim their prize by requesting an appointment online at Texas Lottery® claim center, or by calling 800-375-6886. Walk-in claims are not accepted and will not allow you to be admitted in to any Texas Lottery facility.

The prize can also be claimed by mail, but the ticket and claim form must be sent out, before the July 12 expiration date, with the letter addressed to Texas Lottery Commission ATTN: Austin Claim Center PO Box 16600 Austin, TX 78761-6600. Ticket holders must allow 6-8 weeks for processing any mail-in claims.

Ticket holders forfeit unclaimed prizes 180 days after the draw date, with deadline extensions only applicable for eligible military personnel.

Any unclaimed prizes are given back to state programs that are commissioned by the Texas Legislature.