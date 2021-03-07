TxDOT to shift I-35 southbound mainlane traffic Tuesday

WACO, TX — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to shift I-35 southbound mainlane traffic to the newly completed mainlanes south of BUS 77 overnight on Tuesday, March 9.

The traffic shift was originally scheduled for this Saturday night but was postponed to Tuesday night, March 9.

Closures will be needed prior to the shift to prepare the roadway, TxDOT said.

Beginning Saturday, March 6, crews plan to close the southbound exit for MLK Blvd (Exit 335C) to prepare for the traffic shift. The exit is anticipated to remain closed until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

TxDOT plans to shift only the southbound traffic to the newly completed southbound mainlanes of I-35 on Tuesday, March 9.

To perform the traffic shift, crews plan to close alternating lanes on the southbound mainlanes from Forrest Street to 12th Street from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Additionally, crews plan to close the southbound exit for 17th Street (Exit 334) during this time.

Crews also plan to close all I-35 southbound mainlanes from US 84 to BUS 77 starting at 9 p.m.

Drivers will be directed to exit at US 84 (Exit 338A) and can re-enter the interstate south of BUS 77. During this time, westbound BUS 77 and westbound US 84 will be closed where they cross under I-35. Eastbound BUS 77 will also be closed at US 84. Please follow all directional signage.

Before traffic is fully shifted, crews plan to close all northbound mainlanes in short segments to adjust barriers starting at 12th Street and moving north to BUS 77. All southbound traffic south of BUS 77 is expected to be shifted to the newly reconstructed lanes by 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

In the coming weeks, TxDOT plans to shift the northbound I-35 mainlane traffic south of BUS 77 to the newly reconstructed lanes.

The permanent southbound exits for MLK Boulevard (Exit 335B) and for University Parks Drive – 4th/5th Streets – Downtown (Exit 335A) will open once southbound traffic is shifted, according to TxDOT.

Some ramps have been consolidated, resulting in changes to exit numbers and roadways serviced.