TxDOT announces plan to remove northbound I-35 overpass at University Parks Drive

WACO, TX — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is planning to remove northbound I-35 overpass at University Parks Drive following the completion of the overpass removal at MLK Boulevard.

TxDOT crews will close University Parks Drive and the path under I-35 as early as March 25 at 9 am.

Eastbound drivers will be directed to the southbound frontage road. Drivers will be able to turn around at 5th street.

Westbound drivers will be directed to northbound frontage road. Drivers will be able to turn around at MLK Boulevard.

Pedestrians should use existing pathways at 4th and 5th streets to cross I-35.

The removal is expected to last up to three days, the roadway and pedestrian paths will reopen once work is complete.

TxDOT crews will then move on to remove the overpass at 4th and 5th streets as they continue to reconstruct I-35.