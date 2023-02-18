Watch Now
Two confirmed dead after apartment complex fire in Waco

Waco Fire Department
Posted at 3:29 PM, Feb 18, 2023
WACO, Texas — Two people died Saturday in an apartment complex fire at 344 Richland Dr. near Richland Mall, according to the Waco Fire Department.

Waco Fire is investigating the cause.

