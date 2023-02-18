Two confirmed dead after apartment complex fire in Waco

WACO, Texas — Two people died Saturday in an apartment complex fire at 344 Richland Dr. near Richland Mall, according to the Waco Fire Department.
Waco Fire is investigating the cause.
INCIDENT UPDATE - 2nd Alarm apartment fire at 300 Block of Richland Dr. now under control. Unfortunately, two civilian fatalities are being reported. @WacoTXFire Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.— Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) February 18, 2023
STRUCTURE FIRE - 300 Block of Richland Dr. @WacoTXFire units operating an apartment fire. 2nd Alarm on arrival. pic.twitter.com/H87TI9GIZC— Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) February 18, 2023