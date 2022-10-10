Watch Now
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Texas before November election

Posted at 4:40 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Tuesday marks the deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Texas.

Voters must submit their applications in person to a voter registrar or via mail that is postmarked no later than October 11.

According to McLennan County election administrator, Jared Goldsmith, roughly 153,000 people are registered to vote in McLennan County, which is the most the county has ever seen.

To check your voter registration status, visit the Texas Secretary of State's 'Am I Registered?' portal.

To download a voter registration application or to find your local voter registrar, visit the Vote Texas website.

