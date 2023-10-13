TSTC holding 'Waco Walks' and eclipse event this weekend

WACO, Texas — The Texas State Technical College will be hosting "Waco Walks" and their Annular Solar Eclipse and STEM Event this weekend on Saturday.

Both events are free to the public.

The walk will cover 2.5 miles around the campus, beginning at Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center on Airline Drive at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The eclipse event also begins at 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Murray Watson Jr. Student Recreation Center on Campus Drive. Children and families can enjoy multiple STEM-related activities, including a planetarium.

TSTC said they will also be providing eclipse glasses.

While free to the public, the eclipse event has limited capacity. If you are interested in attending, you can find more information and RSVP to the event on the TSTC website.