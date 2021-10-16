THE OPEN CONVERSATION -- Talking about PTSD

WACO, TX — Mental health can be difficult to talk about. That's why we want to start the conversation. You, your family and friends are all involved. The more we talk about it the easier it gets. For the month of October, 25 News is focusing on PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

WHAT IS POST TRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDER

According to the national institute of mental health, PTSD develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary or dangerous situation. Triggers are a big part of PTSD. It's a split-second change in the body to help defend against danger. Experts call it fight or flight.

RESOURCES

VETERANS ONE STOP



Out of Killeen, it is a center if veterans. The center provides support, advocacy, education programs and counseling.

(254) 752-3451

MUSTANG SECOND CHANCE FOUNDATION



Mustang Second Chance Foundation offers horse therapy rides for veterans. Sometimes, traditional therapy doesn't cut it. Meredith Bernard trades out the couch cushions for a saddle — Helping hundreds of veterans.

The center relies on donations.

If you'd like to donate, volunteer or learn more, click here.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT:

