Texas 2021 constitutional amendment election results

Texas voters took to the polls Tuesday to decide on eight proposed amendments to the state Constitution. These were passed as bills during this year’s legislative sessions but require voter approval. Early results show that Texans were poised to approve all eight amendments, including one proposal barring the state from limiting religious services, even during disasters like the coronavirus pandemic, and another changing eligibility requirements for judges.

As of 8:29 p.m., these preliminary results include early voting from 221 out of 254 counties and election night returns from some counties.

