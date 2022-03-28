Temple police now accepting tips via Neighbors App by Ring

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department will now be utilizing the Neighbors App by Ring to help its latest efforts and investigations.

“Working with the Neighbors App will give the Department a new tool to bridge the gap between public safety and our Temple residents,” said Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.

“I’m excited to see how this partnership will aid in fighting crime and reporting suspicious activity.”

The free app will allow residents to connect and share hyper-local updates and information with authorities.

According to Temple police, the app also allows authorities to:

View posts reporting suspicious activity and other crime

Contact post creators to gather more information

Request permission to share the content on other social media outlets

Authorities will also be posting the following in the app:

Public safety alerts

Requests for assistance with identifying a suspect

Requests for locating a missing person

Traffic impact notifications

No purchase of Ring products will be needed to use the app.

Anyone interested may download the free app on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Residents are still encouraged to also call 911 or 254-298-5500.