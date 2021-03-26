Menu

Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Suspects flee on foot after pursuit in McLennan County, one suspect arrested

items.[0].image.alt
LLPD
165555729_10159517179288885_4963987747338119585_o.jpg
Posted at 10:59 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 12:08:22-04

Multiple agencies in McLennan County responded when a shots fired call ended in a pursuit and suspects on the run Thursday night.

According to Lacy Lakeview Police, officers responded to assist another agency on a shots fired call Thursday night.

When LLPD officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop it, a pursuit ensued which ended when the vehicle stopped.

Police said the four people in the car ran away on foot.

With help from Bellmead PD, TSTC PD, Waco PD, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and LLPD, one suspect was apprehended along with the marijuana, cash, a backpack and four firearms.

Police said the public’s help is requested to help identify the suspects who evaded apprehension.

Please call Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP (4357) or LLPD at 254-799-2479 with any information about these individuals.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education