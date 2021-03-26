Suspects flee on foot after pursuit in McLennan County, one suspect arrested

Multiple agencies in McLennan County responded when a shots fired call ended in a pursuit and suspects on the run Thursday night.

According to Lacy Lakeview Police, officers responded to assist another agency on a shots fired call Thursday night.

When LLPD officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop it, a pursuit ensued which ended when the vehicle stopped.

Police said the four people in the car ran away on foot.

With help from Bellmead PD, TSTC PD, Waco PD, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and LLPD, one suspect was apprehended along with the marijuana, cash, a backpack and four firearms.

Police said the public’s help is requested to help identify the suspects who evaded apprehension.

Please call Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP (4357) or LLPD at 254-799-2479 with any information about these individuals.

