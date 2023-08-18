Suspect in custody after apartment fire leaves family member severely burned

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — A suspect is in custody after an apartment fire left severe burns to a family member of the suspect on Thursday morning, according to the Lacy Lakeview Police Department.

Authorities identified the suspect as Jeremy Coleman.

According to the Lacy Lakeview PD, the suspect attempted to cause serious bodily harm and/or death to a family member by setting fire to a couch they were sleeping on.

The family member awoke and attempted to put out the fire, sustaining several severe burns that required medical treatment in Dallas, police said.

Detectives said that an investigation and witness statements led to a warrant for Coleman, who was arrested the same day of the incident.

Coleman is being held at the McLennan County Jail for Parole Violation and Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury to a family member, police also said.