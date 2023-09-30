Suspect arrested in homicide of female, male in critical condition: Waco Police Department

WACO, Texas — A suspect has been arrested in the homicide investigation that left a female dead and a male in critical condition on Friday night, the Waco Police Department said.

Authorities said they arrested 26-year-old Gustavo Rojas as the suspect in the homicide of the 21-year-old female.

They said the 21-year-old male is still in critical condition.

Friday night, police said they responded to the 1900 block of Avondale around 11:00 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a male and female with gun shot wounds.

Life-saving measures were performed and they were transported to the hospital. Police said that the female succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital.

This is still an ongoing investigation by the Waco Police Department. The female's name will be released at a later time.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.