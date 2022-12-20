'Spreading joy': Over 700 families attend Shephard's Heart Christmas Toy Drive

WACO, Texas — Hundreds of cars lined up around McLane Stadium on Monday as local families needing a little help with holiday gifts this year got a boost from Shepherd’s Heart.

Executive Director Bob Gager says more than 700 families signed up to benefit from the ‘Toys from the Heart’ drive.

That’s twice last year’s figure, and overall more than 2,400 kids will be helped by the community’s donations toward the annual event.

“We’ve got over $100,000 thousand dollars’ worth of toys that have been donated this year for this effort," Gage told anchor Todd Unger.

"That’s the generosity of this community. Everything that we do is because of the generosity of this community.”

Unger, along with meteorologist Josh Johns, and other staff from 25 News, were on hand to help distribute the toys and spotlight the effort.

Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance, as did dozens of volunteers from local churches and the food bank.

Families did have to sign up in advance for the toy drive.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, or utilize the services of Shepherd’s Heart, please click here.