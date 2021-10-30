Several displaced in Waco apartment complex fire

WACO, Texas — Several residents of the Abbey Glenn apartments in the 700 block of south 4th Street in Waco were displaced by a large fire early Saturday morning.
16 apartment units were affected.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
