Several displaced in Waco apartment complex fire

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 14:34:58-04

WACO, Texas — Several residents of the Abbey Glenn apartments in the 700 block of south 4th Street in Waco were displaced by a large fire early Saturday morning.

16 apartment units were affected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

