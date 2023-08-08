Salvation Army of Waco to hand out backpacks, school supplies for students

WACO, Teas — The Salvation Army in Waco is handing out free school supplies ahead of the first day of school for many local campuses.

Students are invited to stop by their Family Store on Waco Avenue this Friday to pick up backpacks full of everything they need to get back to school. They will also have many clear backpacks, which Waco ISD will require this year on all campuses.

"We're giving a child an opportunity to go to school on the first day and feel proud that they have their new backpack, proud they have their new supplies and are not embarrassed," Dinah Mills with the Salvation Army told 25 News.

"The first day of school is as hard as it is — imagine if you didn't have enough money or your mom didn't have the time to go and get them. We want to be able to provide that to our community."

All items have been donated through their stuff the bus drive that took place this last weekend.

"We just had a ton of different groups that came alongside us and said we will help you do whatever it is you need to do," Mills said.

"It was awesome to see how many school supplies we collected was amazing."

The handout will begin this Friday at 9 a.m. until they run out of supplies.