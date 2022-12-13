Prop A to be reinstated after petitioners get over 500 signatures, verification pending

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Ground Game Texas is working to get Proposition A on the ballot again after Harker Heights City Council repealed it.

Proposition A would decriminalize marijuana in the city - ending probable cause searches based on just the smell of marijuana.

It would also decriminalize possession of marijuana up to 4 ounces.

Harker Heights residents voted in majority to pass Prop A during the midterms.

However, on November 22 the city council repealed the voter-approved ordinance.

Since then, the organization said they've obtained more than 500 signatures for a referendum petition.

A number organizers said actually exceeds the amount needed before Monday's deadline.

“This means that once the repeal is put on hold, Prop A is the law of Harker heights until next May - when voters decide again," said one Ground Game Texas organizer.

"This May, voters will decide if they want to accept city councils repeal or not."

KXXV reached out to the City of Harker Heights for an interview.

In a statement released by Assistant City Manager Jerry Black, he said in part, "As you know, today is the deadline for the referendum petition,"

"Once we receive the paperwork, we will begin to review it as described within the city’s charter,"

Since then, City Councilman Tony Canterino said he would make his next decision on what to do when May comes around.

Canterino had voted no to accepting Prop A.

KXXV reached out to the rest of the city council for comment, however, none have responded since.

“By the language of their own city charter, once the city secretary verifies the signatures it puts their decision on hold,” one Ground Game Texas organizer said.

The city secretary now has 10 days to verify the signatures before presenting them to the council.