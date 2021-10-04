Police: West ISD high school art teacher arrested for sending ‘inappropriate electronic communications' to student

A West ISD high school teacher is being accused of sending ‘inappropriate electronic communications’ via a social media platform.

33-year-old high school art teacher Andrew White is no longer employed by the school district and was arrested by the West ISD Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 30, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

West ISD officials received notification of an allegation that White sent the student the inappropriate communications on Wednesday, Sept. 29. The district said in a press release Friday that it began an investigation immediately and reported the information to law enforcement and Child Protective Services.

"Through student interviews, other serious allegations materialized that West ISD officials and Law Enforcement worked through as quickly and thoroughly as possible," said the school district.

Additional charges were added on Friday, Oct. 1. The district said it is now conducting a Title IX investigation; according to West ISD, the Texas Rangers have joined the investigation as well.

The district was prohibited from sharing White's name due to a recent change to the Texas Education Code, it said on Friday.

"Understandably, our community and others would appreciate the employee accused of this misconduct to be named publicly," said West ISD on Friday. "Unfortunately, a recent change to the Texas Education Code (Section 21.12) prohibits the District from naming an individual who has been accused of this conduct unless the individual has been indicted. Because the individual has only been arrested, and not yet indicted, the name cannot be released."

West ISD said it is asking all parents, guardians, and caregivers to speak with students about appropriate relationships with adults.

"Campus counselors and administrators are available by phone or in-person if a student, parent, or guardian has any information relating to this investigation," said the statement from West ISD.