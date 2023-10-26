'Pieces of Home' fundraiser raising money to provide services for homeless youth

WACO, Texas — The Cove Heart of Texas is holding their “Pieces of Home” fundraiser on Friday to help provide food, clothing and other services for homeless youth in our community.

The Cove currently supports nearly 200 youth aged 14-18 from Waco High, University High, Brazos High, La Vega High, and Midway High Schools with motions in place to expand reach to other high schools in the Heart of Texas region.

At the Cove, youth receive assistance with housing solutions, have access to a daily hot meals, healthy snacks, access to a shower, washers and dryers, transportation and more.

The family-friendly event is free to attend and will feature live music, food from Guess Family BBQ, tours of the Cove’s facilities and a silent auction. The Cove will celebrate seven years of serving youth experiencing homelessness in Central Texas and aim to reach their $50,000 fundraising goal.

Event organizers said they chose the “Pieces of Home” puzzle theme for this year’s fundraiser after being inspired by a mural painted by Cove youth in partnership with Creative Waco in 2020.

The mural, located inside The Cove’s Waco Drive facility, features puzzle pieces that represent family, community, and the youth themselves.

The goal of the Pieces of Home event is to share with the community how when the pieces come together, the Cove’s scholars are redefined, empowered and able to thrive.

Friday’s event will take place at the Cove’s headquarters at 524 W. Waco Drive from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Visit the organization's website to learn more about the event or see how you can get involved.