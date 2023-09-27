Out of the Darkness Waco Walk raising money for suicide prevention this weekend

WACO, Texas — The Central Texas Chapter of the American Foundation for suicide prevention is holding its annual Out of The Darkness Waco Walk. It is the 10th year the organization has held the event. They have raised thousands to help prevent suicide in Central Texas.

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Walk Chair Jennifer Warnick lost her mom in 2011. She said her family did not know how to help her mom and several other families in Central Texas are in the same situation.

That is why she volunteers to help give them the resources they need.

“I know I can’t save everyone, I’m not God. I’m not anybody but a volunteer. However, I am a voice. Just one voice can help spread those mustard seeds in others,” Warnick said.

She said this event gave her the tools she needed to help get her through that tough time. Several volunteers like her will use this event to help save lives and help families move forward.

“Being left behind after a suicide or the pain of struggling, people just get it in this community. Having that strong support system and knowing there are resources for you is necessary in the healing process” Warnick said.

They will have food, games and a candlelight vigil for victims and their families. Right now, they have raised a little over $13,000 and their goal is to reach $40,000.

The walk is this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Brazos Park East in Waco. If you would like to register, please click here.