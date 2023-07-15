One dead after shooting in Waco; homicide investigation underway: Police

WACO, Texas — One man is dead after a shooting altercation occurred at a Waco hotel early Saturday morning, the Waco Police Department said.

Authorities said that the incident happened on the 200 Block of Clay Avenue. Police arrived on the scene around 3:15 a.m.

Officers said they identified one male with a gunshot wound, and began performing lifesaving measures immediately.

The man was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The next of kin was notified.

According to a press release by Waco PD, the shooting happened when a second male heard screams for help in a hallway. Police said the individual approached the screams to find an altercation between three women and the first male, who police have called "the original aggressor."

Police said that when the second male confronted the situation and tried to help, the original aggressor became angry and started to attack him. The second man fired one round and hit the aggressor, police said.

There is currently no arrest at this time, according to authorities. WPD said that the individual who fired the round has been cooperative with authorities during the investigation.

Authorities said that one female involved in the incident sustained minor injuries and that all those involved were hotel guests.

The Waco PD said this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public, and an ongoing investigation is underway.

No other details are available at this time.