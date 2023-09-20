O-I Glass Waco facility closing, 300 employees losing jobs

WACO, Texas — One of the largest glass bottle manufacturers in the world, O-I Glass, is stopping production at its Waco facility in mid-October, and officially closing its doors in December.

Around 300 total employees will have lost their jobs, including some laid off in February of this year.

The Waco facility, which produces sustainable glass packaging for beer, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages, opened in 1944, and has heavily contributed to the Waco economy in its years of operation. At its height in the 1970s, nearly 1,000 people worked there.

"O-I continuously evaluates the long-term needs of the business and the viability of the assets at each manufacturing facility to best serve our critical customer base," the company said in a statement.

"O-I has met with our team members and union officials to communicate this decision and discuss transitional support available both through the company and through the State of Texas government agencies."

Mayor Dillon Meek said in a brief statement that he was "disheartened" to learn about the development, and that the city is working with local resources to help find other jobs locally.

25 News will provide any updates or additional details as it becomes available.