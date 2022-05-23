'No active shooter': Waco PD shuts down false Richland Mall reports

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is reminding the public that there was never an active shooter situation this Sunday at Richland Mall.

Around 4:28 p.m. this Sunday, officers were dispatched on reports that a victim had been confronted by someone with a gun.

The mall was placed on a "brief" lockdown until it was known that the suspect was no longer on mall property, said Waco P.D.

No injuries were reported.

"There was NEVER an active shooter threat," said Waco police in a statement.

"We want to stop rumors spreading on social media,"

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.