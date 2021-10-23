New Waco fire station preserving historic theater to open soon

WACO, Texas — Fire Station No. 6 and its administrative office are opening where the historic 25th Street Theater once stood.

However, the city is making sure it keeps its familiar look.

Construction is now wrapping up on the buildings, which stand at the corner of 25th Street and Grim Avenue.

They will replace the current Fire Station No. 6, located just blocks away right now, and the downtown fire administrative office located on Columbus Ave.

Both are more than 80 years old.

"It's coming along pretty well," Waco Fire Department Executive Deputy Chief Robby Bergerson said. "It looks very similar to what the 25th Street Theater looked like, both outside and then inside, we have a large community room that almost mimics what the inside of the theater looked like."

The new administrative office includes an outside theater marquee and will have a re-finished version of the famous green neon sign that was once attached to the theater.

The sign is currently being completed by Jackson Sign & Lighting in Woodway, and is set to be added to the building next Tuesday, weather permitting.

The city originally wanted to keep the original structure of the theater, but later decided to completely reconstruct it. In May 2020, the city council authorized about $4.8 million for the station's construction.

"The fire department's excited about moving into the historic 25th Street corridor and hopefully, us being an anchor in the community, will help bring back some revitalization into the area," Bergerson said.

Bergerson said the department is hopeful to move into the new buildings in Dec., but supply chain issues with furniture may delay the move.