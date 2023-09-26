New Ivy Kids Early Learning Center breaks ground in Waco

WACO, Texas — In just a few months, a new Ivy Kids Early Learning Center will be off Chapel Road in Waco. The project has been in the works for about a year, and they finally broke ground on Tuesday.

The learning center is a dream for new owners Jordan and Philip Berndsen.

"Our daughter actually went to the Ivy Kids of Prosper, so we've been on the other end as parents and we've had an exceptional experience as parents," Jordan told 25 News.

With a background in education and a handful of kids themselves, they decided to use their experience to open a center of their own.

It comes as Waco, along with many other parts of the country, continue to face a childcare shortage.

"We conducted a feasibility report even in this area and everything point to just how big of a need this is," Jordan said.

"That's just another reason we can't wait to bring Ivy Kids to Waco."

That shortage is expected to worsen with emergency COVID funding for childcare facilities planned to end this month, and an estimated 70,000 locations nationwide projected to close shortly after.

Jordan said she feels they broke ground just in time.

"It's the best feeling truly to be able to do this for the families because we know as parents what a need it is from the things we've been hearing," she said.

They are already accepting applications and are expected to open in April 2024.