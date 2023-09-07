New book vending machine inspires Waco ISD elementary students to keep reading

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD is trying a new method to get books in the hands of more children this school year.

4th grade Bell's Hill Elementary student Katier Adrus loves to read. He has been discovering some new books through a new initiative at his school.

“I just like Winnie-the-Pooh because it’s just like a fairy tale that you can read over and over again without stopping” he said.

Earlier this week he was able to get one of those books through the school's new book vending machine.

“It’s just one more way to get books in their hands. We want them to have access to books and there’s research that says when they self-select books that they have a higher success rate and better retention” Librarian specialist Brenda Schaefer said.

Schaefer said she hopes that the new book vending machines instill a new love for reading.

“I think they are super excited about it. They like it and their very particular and they want to know, you know, they want to peek to see what's coming next and wait for somebody else to get the book ahead of them and get the one they want," Schaefer said.