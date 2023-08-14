Nearly two years since the 'I Am Vanessa Guillén' Act was signed into law

TEXAS — It has been nearly two years since key parts of the ‘I Am Vanessa Guillén” Act was signed into law as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The law, signed by President Biden in December 2021, eliminates the direct involvement of senior military officials in sexual misconduct cases of service members under their command, enabling victims to pursue independent investigations through special prosecutors.

The law also provides protections for retaliation allegations put forward by victims.

This historic national legislation followed the passing of Senate Bill 623 in Texas, a state law authored by Sen. César Blanco that reforms investigations and punishments of sexual misconduct cases within Texas military personnel.

Both forms of legislation were in response to the April 2020 murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillén on Fort Cavazos, and claims she made to her family of sexual misconduct by her superior officers but was fearful to report.

The Guillén family have been key players in seeking justice for Vanessa by advocating for victims of sexual misconduct in the armed forces.

The family has pushed for legislation before local, state and the federal government, garnering mass amounts of public and political support.

Guillén was last seen alive on April 22, 2020, and nearly two months later her dismembered remains were found buried near the Leon River outside Belton. An investigation by authorities revealed that Spc. Aaron Robinson, a fellow soldier in her unit, bludgeoned Guillén to death with a hammer while on post.

Robinson and his then-girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, disposed of Guillén’s body.

When authorities confronted Robinson in July 2020, he shot and killed himself. Aguilar was arrested on federal second-degree felony charges and later pled guilty to four charges on an 11-count indictment.

She will be sentenced Monday, August 14, 2023. Aguilar could face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million dollar fine.