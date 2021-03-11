Nearly 4,700 McLennan County school employees to be vaccinated under new partnership

WACO, TX — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has partnered with Waco ISD, Education Service Center Region 12 and Ascension Providence Hospital to vaccinate nearly 4,700 school employees across McLennan County.

Vaccinations will begin on Thursday, March 11.

“The Health District is excited to be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to educators across our community. This collaboration will ensure the 2020-2021 school year will end on a high note and that the 2021-2022 school year will start with school staff protected from COVID-19.” said LaShonda Malrey-Horne, Director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The vaccination effort will include staff from eight school districts and ESC Region 12. The school districts include Bosqueville, Connally, China Spring, Crawford, La Vega, Midway, Robinson and Waco ISD.

Ascension Providence will provide 1,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to help meet the demand, while the health district will administer the doses at weekly drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

"Ascension Providence is grateful to be a part of this powerful collaboration, with the privilege of providing 1,500 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for educators and support staff in WacoMcLennan County," said Dr. Richard Haskett, chief medical officer of Ascension Medical Group Waco.