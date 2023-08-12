Watch Now
Multiple departments responding to large brush fire in Lorena: Waco Fire Department

Posted at 4:48 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 17:51:29-04

LORENA, Texas — A large brush fire has broken out around Box Ranch Road and Robin Road in Lorena, according to the Waco Fire Department.

There have been no reported injuries as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The exact acreage and containment of the fire is to be determined as crews respond to the scene.

The Waco FD a multiple departments are responding to the scene, including Lorena, Moody, Bruceville-Eddy, Robinson, Hewitt and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

