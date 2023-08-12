Multiple departments responding to large brush fire in Lorena: Waco Fire Department

LORENA, Texas — A large brush fire has broken out around Box Ranch Road and Robin Road in Lorena, according to the Waco Fire Department.
There have been no reported injuries as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The exact acreage and containment of the fire is to be determined as crews respond to the scene.
The Waco FD a multiple departments are responding to the scene, including Lorena, Moody, Bruceville-Eddy, Robinson, Hewitt and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
MUTUAL AID BRUSH FIRE - Box Ranch Rd. / Robin Rd. in Lorena. @WacoTXFire units assisting Lorena, Moody, Bruceville-Eddy, Robinson, Hewitt, & the Texas A & M Forest Service with a large Brush fire.
— Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) August 12, 2023
25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.