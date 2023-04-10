Motorcyclist, passenger dead after failed U-turn attempt by another driver: Waco police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.

Around 9:06 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched near the 3900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd on reports of a fatal crash, according to the Waco Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers said they learned of a driver of a Chrysler 300 who had attempted to make a U-turn on North MLK Jr. Blvd

Officers said at that moment, the driver hit a motorcyclist and their passenger riding on a 2006 Suzuki.

Waco police said the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on the scene and their passenger was transported to a local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed, Waco police said.