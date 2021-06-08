Motorcycle driver has died after collision with a truck in Waco

WACO, TX — On Sunday, June 6, 2021 at approximately 2:45 pm Waco Police officers were dispatched to the N. 30th St. and Gorman Ave intersection in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle and a Ford F150.

According to reports, the motorcycle was traveling east on Gorman Ave. and the truck was traveling south on N. 30th St. when the two collided.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Baylor Scott & White at Hillcrest Hospital where he later died.

Justice of the Peace Hensley ordered an autopsy for the deceased man and he was later identified as 61-year-old Mark Barnes of Waco.

The collision is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Waco PD Crime Scene Unit, Waco Fire and AMR were sent to assist with the call.

No other information was made available.

