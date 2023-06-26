Mom: 'I'm forever grateful for her'

WOODWAY, Texas — A second grade teacher is being recognized as a hero for saving a student from choking. During a class picnic lunch, Jennifer Davis said she noticed her student Brianna Martinez was in distress when the girl came up to her with wide eyes and shaking hands.

“I dropped my water bottle and went around behind her so I could do the Heimlich, which I’ve never had to do before,” Jennifer Davis said. “I was calling out for help while doing the maneuver as there were some other teachers at a nearby table who I knew could help if it wasn’t working.”

The grape was out before the other teachers realized what was happening and were ready to assist.

“It all happened so fast, but at the same time seemed in slow motion,” Davis said. “I hugged Brianna and reassured her that she was okay and did just what she needed to do to get the help she needed.”

The girl's family said the Midway ISD teacher saved Brianna's life.

“Thanks to Jennifer, Brianna walked away with just feeling dizzy and a little scratchy throat,” Brianna’s mom Jessica Martinez said. “And thanks to her remaining calm, my daughter remained calm.”

For her part, Davis said she was just doing her job.

“It was hard not to break down in tears right then about the situation and the ‘what-ifs’ because I had 18 kids staring at me wondering what just happened,” Davis said. “I led them outside for our picnic lunch and we had a talk about what to do if that happened to them and ways to possibly prevent it from happening.”

The Midway ISD Board of Trustees recognized Davis’s quick thinking on Tuesday and presented her with the Midway Extra Mile Hero Award. Brianna and her mom were also there to see her good deed recognized.

“Even now, it’s hard not to think of the ‘what-ifs,’” Davis said, “but it’s like I told her mom later that day when we talked about it. Don’t dwell on the ‘what-ifs,’ but on the ‘what did.’ Brianna is okay and that’s all that matters!”