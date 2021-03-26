Midway Middle School says student threatened to bring gun to school

WOODWAY, TX — A local school district says a student made a threat to bring a gun to campus overnight.

Midway Middle School Principal Dr. Herb Cox sent a letter to parents and staff informing them of the threat the school received overnight.

In the letter, Dr. Cox says the threat was reported directly to administrators through an online tip and Hewitt Police have already responded to secure the situation.

"As I’ve said before, when it comes to the safety of our students and staff, I cannot say enough about the importance of those who came forward with information quickly and directly. This direct information helps as we continue to prioritize safety above all else," said Dr. Cox.

