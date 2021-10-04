McLennan County hosting free vaccination clinics

MCLENNAN COUNTY — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free vaccination clinics this week.
The clinics will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 9, and will offer the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone interested is welcome to walk in but may also schedule an appointment at covidwaco.com.
"The CDC recommends that certain groups should receive a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine six months after the 2nd dose," said the health district. "Booster doses are not yet authorized for those who initially received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines."
Anyone visiting the following clinics is encouraged to bring their vaccination card as well:
Tuesday, Oct. 5:
- Mart I.S.D. from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Waco I.S.D. Police Dept. for National Night Out (2015 Alexander) from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6:
- Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Dr) from noon - 6 p.m.
- Gholson I.S.D. (137 Hamilton Dr.) from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7:
- McLennan County Indigent Care (824 Washington Ave.) from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Salvation Army (300 Webster Ave.) from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Valley Mills High School (1 Eagle Way, Valley Mills) from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8:
- Midway I.S.D. Stadium (800 N. Hewitt Dr, Hewitt) from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9:
- Elm Mott Fire Department (109 W. Leo St., Elm Mott) from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Out on the Brazos Pride Network at Brazos Park East (3516 N. M.L.K. Blvd) from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.