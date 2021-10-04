Watch
McLennan County hosting free vaccination clinics

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 5:34 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 18:36:42-04

MCLENNAN COUNTY — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free vaccination clinics this week.

The clinics will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 9, and will offer the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone interested is welcome to walk in but may also schedule an appointment at covidwaco.com.

"The CDC recommends that certain groups should receive a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine six months after the 2nd dose," said the health district. "Booster doses are not yet authorized for those who initially received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines."

Anyone visiting the following clinics is encouraged to bring their vaccination card as well:

Tuesday, Oct. 5:

  • Mart I.S.D. from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • Waco I.S.D. Police Dept. for National Night Out (2015 Alexander) from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. 

Wednesday, Oct. 6:

  • Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Dr) from noon - 6 p.m.
  • Gholson I.S.D. (137 Hamilton Dr.) from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7:

  • McLennan County Indigent Care (824 Washington Ave.) from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. 
  • Salvation Army (300 Webster Ave.) from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 
  • Valley Mills High School (1 Eagle Way, Valley Mills) from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. 

Friday, Oct. 8:

  • Midway I.S.D. Stadium (800 N. Hewitt Dr, Hewitt) from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 

Saturday, Oct. 9:

  • Elm Mott Fire Department (109 W. Leo St., Elm Mott) from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Out on the Brazos Pride Network at Brazos Park East (3516 N. M.L.K. Blvd) from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
