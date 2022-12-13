Watch Now
Massive backup and delays near McLane Stadium, I-35 northbound

Posted at 8:35 PM, Dec 12, 2022
All main lanes on I-35 northbound are closed causing a massive backup and delays near McLane Stadium.

Drivers are advised to avoid that area and take a detour using Loop 340 to avoid I-35.

Investigators were on scene processing evidence from an accident that occurred before 7 p.m.

It wasn't clear how long traffic would be stopped, or how long before at least some lanes would reopen.

