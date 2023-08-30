Man succumbs to shooting injuries in hospital, investigation turns to homicide: Waco Police Department

WACO, Texas — Sondre Johnson, 19, has succumbed to his injuries after being shot over the weekend, according to the Waco Police Department.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

On August 26, Waco police officers began a search for the suspect involved in the shooting which occurred around 2 a.m. that morning in the 600 block of Ruby Avenue.

Two 19-year-old victims were shot were and taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. One victim was in critical condition, and the other was stable.

The investigation into this incident is now being called a homicide after Johnson's death.

“This type of violence saddens and angers me. Using a weapon to resolve disputes often results in tragedy for the victim, the family of the victim, and our community. It also results in negative lifetime consequences for the suspect and his or her family," said Chief Sheryl Victorian. "Although overall crime continues to decline in our city, incidents resulting from high-risk lifestyles continue to happen. Many of the victims and offenders of this lifestyle are young people whose lives are cut short by death or eventual prosecution and incarceration."

The department said that Johnson's death marks the eighth homicide investigation of 2023.

"We are much better than this. The Waco Police Department will continue to work diligently to identify and hold accountable the person or persons responsible for the death of Sondre Johnson, and in our efforts to stop this cycle of violence," said Chief Victorian.

The Waco Police Department said there has been minimal information presented in this case to bring justice to the victims. Authorities said anyone with information on this case should contact the department and Special Crimes Detectives.

For anyone with information, the Waco Police Department can be contacted at 2540750-7500 or Crime Stoppers and submit an anonymous top at 254-753-HELP (4357).

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.