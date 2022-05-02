Man arrested for firing multiple rounds at Baylor Scott & White Clinic: Police

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police have arrested a man who fired multiple shots Monday at the Baylor Scott & White Santa Fe Clinic.

The incident occurred around 6:55 a.m. this morning in the area of South 25th Street and West Avenue H, according to the Temple Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Amoz Jimenez, 21, with no shirt, carrying a backpack and a handgun in the clinic's parking lot.

Initial surveys of the scene found that Jimenez had fired several rounds at the clinic, with one bullet hitting the building.

Nobody was inside the clinic at the time of the incident, said Temple police.

Jimenez has since been transported to the Bell County Jail on a deadly conduct felony charge.

"This shooting has no direct correlation to the shootings in Temple over the weekend," said Temple police in a statement.

Anyone with additional information regarding this morning's incident is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.