Man arrested for capital murder in death of his 10-year-old son in Waco

WACO, Texas — Waco police officers were dispatched to 2400 Washington Avenue at approximately 10:50 p.m. when a caller stated he thought his son was dead.

As officers arrived on the scene, the caller attempted to stop officers from entering the apartment.

As officers forced their way into the apartment, the male began fighting with the officers.

Several officers along with the suspect received minor injuries from broken glass and were later treated and released at a local hospital.

In the apartment, officers located a 10-year-old boy who sustained severe, life-threatening injuries.

The boy was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced deceased.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Bronchae Lewis.

Lewis has been arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Take an Officer’s Weapon, and Capital Murder and is in the McLennan County Jail.

This case is still ongoing and no other information has been released.

