'Made Deep in the Heart' script competition encourages movie makers to film in Waco

WACO, Texas — Filmmakers from all over the world gathered in Waco last weekend for the annual Deep in the Heart Film Festival.

Every July, hundreds pack into the Hippodrome Theatre, but festival organizers want to attract people to the area year-round.

The festival hosts an annual "Made Deep in the Heart" screenplay contest. The script chosen is then given $2,500 to make their film in Waco using local resources.

This year's winner was Los Angeles-based director Ben Tedesco for his script "Obit".

"I actually wrote this because I was hoping to film here," Tedesco said when accepting his award.

The film takes place in the late 1930's and follows a depressed obituary writer who finds purpose and humor in working with spirits while she works on their obits.

"It's a cute little story. I'm a big proponent of mental health, so I do incorporate that into a lot of my scripts." Tedesco told 25 News.

"At its core, it's about a girl who's struggling with anxiety and depression and loneliness."

Tedesco said he is excited to get started. The next step is to find producers, a cast, and some more funds.

"I think because Waco is so friendly, we wouldn't need nearly as much money as if I were to stay in LA and shoot it," Tedesco said.

"Here it'll cost less — I won't have to raise as much. I met a lot of good actors who are close by, and I don't think casting will be as hard as it would in other places."

Grant winners also receive a free four-night hotel stay, a camera and lighting package, and a filmmaking consultant from vision vehicle studios.

"Our whole plan is just to bring filmmakers, talent, and artists to Waco to film top notch movies," said Andrew Sanders with the Vision Vehicle Studio.

"We've already filmed two here and plan on filming much more."