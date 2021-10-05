Long-standing Central Texas church celebrates "150+1" anniversary this fall season

WACO, Texas — The self-proclaimed "Waco's Pumpkin Patch Church" is celebrating over 150 years of history this fall, but the relationship of the long-standing church with the Waco community goes back to just 18 people congregating within their homes in 1867.

The Central Texas church records being chartered in 1870 and marked its 150th commemoration in 2020. While this milestone was not overshadowed by the pandemic, this year the church said is not holding back from its 150+1 celebration, to mark this "significant anniversary of ministry."

The weekend-long event will be held from Saturday, Oct. 16, to Sunday, Oct. 17, and will start the occasion with a picnic at the pumpkin patch. The church will then hold a reception and open house Saturday evening, with a worship service and catered lunch ending the weekend's festivities on Sunday.

The pumpkin patch will also be open every day from Tuesday to Sunday, Oct. 31, and charges no admission fee for browsing and pictures. Pumpkins sell from $0.75 to $50 depending on size and range.

All proceeds benefit outreach efforts, its children and youth ministries, and more special events throughout the year, according to Central Christian Church.

Additionally, the church is asking the community to attend its 15th annual Central's Market on Saturday, Nov. 20. The event will feature 30 local vendors that will be selling handmade goods, prepackaged and frozen food, to set on your table during the holidays, and raffle tickets for "several must-have items."

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is sponsored by the Disciples Women of Central Christian Church. Vendor applications are available on the event's website.

These fall season events will allow the Central Texas community to "usher in the first lights of the Christmas season," according to Central Christian Church.