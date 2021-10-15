Lockout lifted at Indian Spring, Carver Middle Schools after brief fight

WACO, Texas — Indian Spring and Carver Middle School was placed on a secure lockout Friday after a brief fight.

A spokesperson for Waco ISD said the fight happened before 11 a.m. on the Indian Spring Middle School campus.

The Waco Police Department recommended the campus go into secure lockout meaning doors were locked to visitors but students were allowed to be picked up.

The principal of Indian Spring and Carver Middle School said the situation was completely contained and the individuals involved have been identified and would be dealt with from a disciplinary standpoint.

Students from Carver Middle School had been displaced to Indian Spring Middle School after a fire destroyed the Carver Middle School campus in July.

Read the full letter from Principal Carrier here:

"This is Isaac Carrier, Principal of Indian Spring and Carver Middle Schools, just wanted to give you some information about an incident that took place today. Out of an abundance of caution, the Waco ISD police department recommended our campus be placed on a secure (lockout). While outside doors have been locked to visitors, we are allowing students to be called out one by one if you'd like to come and pick up your child. We are doing business as usual, and students are being served lunches as I speak. The situation is completely contained, and the individuals that were involved in the incident have been identified and are being dealt with from a disciplinary standpoint. We appreciate your support and will give you more information as soon as possible."