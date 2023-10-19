'Lights of Love' returning for its second year to honor passed loved ones

WACO, Texas — 'Lights of Love', an annual event to honor passed loved ones, is returning to Waco for its second year in November.

Community Healthcare of Texas — Providence Hospice is holding the event at the Waco Suspension Bridge on Thursday, November 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The local hospice provider said the event will begin at the bridge's entrance at Indian Spring Park, 101 N University Parks Drive. They invite the community for a stroll across the bridge in honor of deceased loved ones.

Sonya Wilson is the Volunteer Coordinator for the local nonprofit.

"Lights of Love is an occasion for our community to come together, remember and honor the lives of our loved ones, and find solace in shared experiences," Wilson said.

"It's a way to ensure that the memories of those we love continue to shine brightly in our hearts."

Registration to have a printed luminary placed on the bridge is open until October 26.

For more information visit the Community Healthcare of Texas — Providence Hospice website.

About Community Healthcare of Texas — Providence Hospice: As the largest not-for-profit hospice and palliative care provider in Texas, Community Healthcare of Texas — Providence Hospice has provided end-of-life care services for adult and pediatric patients since 1996. With five office locations and two inpatient hospice houses, Community Healthcare of Texas—Providence Hospice serves 25 Waco, Fort Worth, and Dallas counties. For more information or to learn more about Community Healthcare of Texas-Providence Hospice, visit www.chot.org.