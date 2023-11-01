Lake Waco sees 15-foot increase in water levels after weekend rainstorms

WACO, Texas — Lake Waco is at full capacity for the first time in almost two years, and people from all over central Texas are visiting to enjoy the water.

James Harrison visited the lake from Ross to enjoy his favorite hobby.

"Man, I like to fish. I love to fish," he told 25 News.

"Even if I don't catch anything, just being outside. It's peaceful."

He didn't have a lot of luck catching anything but told reporters he was just happy to see the lake look full again.

"This is going to help," Harrison said.

"We needed this rain bad."

He is just one of the many people who visited the lake on Wednesday. With the levels now a lot higher, there's even more water to enjoy.

"The first storm brought us up about five, maybe six feet," said Lake Manager, Michael Champagne.

"The next about the same, maybe a little more. So between Thursday and Sunday, the lake rose about 15 feet."

After nearly two years of drought conditions, almost all closed boat ramps are now open. Champagne said if you're going to head out on the water, to remember to be cautious the next few days.

"There's a lot of debris. Not all of it has settled out in the lake yet which means there are some hazards," he said

"We have a lot of logs that are floating in the lake that might not have been there last week, so if you're boating, just be careful and go slow."

The lake was 12 feet below capacity and with the 15 feet added over the weekend, it is now three feet over.

Champagne said his staff is now working to release those last few feet downstream a little at a time to make room for future rain showers.