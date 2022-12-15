Jingle Bells Bash Workout & Food Drive for Caritas, Dec 17

WACO, Texas — Jingle Bells Bash Workout & Food Drive for Caritas, to take place next Saturday, December 17th at 1 p.m. at the Waco Athletic Center, located at 800 Schroeder Drive.

This free one-hour family-friendly workout will consist of Zumba with Rose Lugo and Tabata Workout and Total Body Stretch with Van Davis.

This special workout will be for all fitness levels.

Chairs will also be available for a chair workout.

Participants will need to bring water to drink and are encouraged to bring can goods for Caritas.

For additional information, email Van_Davis@baylor.edu or call (254) 716-8605.