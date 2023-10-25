Jim Cody, beloved Waco 100 radio personality, passes away from battle with liver cancer

WACO, Texas — Jim Cody, beloved radio personality of Waco 100, has passed away from his battle with liver cancer.

Cody's long-time friend and co-host Zack Owen shared the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

In the post, Owen said Cody loved his wife, family and all his fans.

Cody worked alongside his co-host for over 30 years, entertaining countless radio fans with their morning "Zack & Jim Show."

A benefit for Cody's wife, Melanie, and his family will be held on October 9 at K&W Bar and Grill from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A GoFundMe has also been set up for his family.