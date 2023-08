WOODWAY, Texas — As of 12 p.m. Saturday, Highway 84 eastbound past the Texas Central exit in Woodway has been closed due to a serious wreck, according to the Woodway Public Safety Department.

Officials said the wreck is around the Waco/Franklin split.

Authorities said they are diverting traffic to alternative exits, and drivers should avoid Highway 84 eastbound near the Highway 6 exit.