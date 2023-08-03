Humane Society of Central Texas in 'Code Red' for at-risk pets; save a dog through virtual sponsorship

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas announced a "Code Red" alert for multiple dogs on a euthanasia list due to their shelter being a max capacity.

They are hoping to get these dogs saved, but are facing a serious deadline: Thursday by 1 p.m.

The staff told 25 News' Joey Horta that many of the dogs may end up being euthanized Thursday if no one adopts them.

Three weeks ago, 25 News introduced Gladys, one of the Humane Society's pitbulls who was at the top of the euthanasia list.

Joey Horta/KXXV Joey Horta and Gladys at the Humane Society of Central Texas

But not anymore.

Gladys was saved from the list through the Humane Society's new virtual sponsor program.

Gladys is now number one on the top 10 longest shelter residents, and still up for adoption.

Last week during another "Code Red," a flood of support from the community saved 14 dogs.

The Humane Society is hoping that this trend can continue for their at-risk animals today, such as Charlie.

If you are considering adopting or fostering, or learning more about the virtual sponsorship program and ways to help, contact the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454 or at their website, or visit their Adoption Center at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.